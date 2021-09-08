U.S. Gas Producers Prefer More Regulation To Methane Tax

The largest U.S. natural gas producers and associations are calling on U.S. Senate committees to reconsider a proposed tax on methane in an upcoming budget bill, arguing that direct regulation would serve the purpose of cutting emissions best. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee are proposing more offshore drilling bans and higher fees and royalty charges on the oil and gas industry to raise funds for wildlife conservation efforts, according to a document that Bloomberg News has seen. The $3.5-trillion spending plan has not been…