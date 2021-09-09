The Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock price skyrocketed in extended hours as investors reacted to the relatively positive quarterly results by the Canadian company. The stock rose by more than 13% to an all-time high of $432. Lululemon earnings Lululemon Athletica is a leading Canadian company valued at more than $50 billion. The company runs hundreds […]Full Article
Lululemon stock price forecast after the strong Q2 earnings
