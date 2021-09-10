66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

The largest deepwater crude oil terminal in the United States has reopened in full after Hurricane Ida struck force a closure, a spokesperson said on Friday, according to Reuters. The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port has been closed since August 28 in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. But while LOOP LLC is back in business, 65 (11.61%) Gulf of Mexico platforms remain evacuated, and 66.36% of all Gulf of Mexico oil production remains offline—or 1.2 million barrels per day. 75.55% of all natural gas production also remains shut-in as of Friday, according…