How To Trade The Next Big Move In Oil Prices

When trading, it is easy to get caught up in the feeling that you must always have a view. There are stories told and movies made about traders who see something others have missed and stick to their view as they courageously risk everything. There are two main differences between the movies and real life, however. The first is that in real life the majority of people who trade like that go bust, the second that even when you are paid to have a view of a market, there are times when you just don’t know where it is headed. Right now, that…