Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

The European electricity market is in crisis as a perfect storm is driving up prices to ever greater heights. The timing couldn't have been worse as countries across the continent are reopening and energy demand is rising. Most signs point towards the likely continuation of the current situation while there is a chance that things could get worse. There is an opportunity to balance the electricity market towards ‘normal prices’, but that means geopolitical concessions which not everyone is willing to make. Rising costs are a consequence…