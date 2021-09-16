Europe Could Turn To More Coal If Gas Crunch Persists

Despite its ambitious green energy targets, Europe could be forced to burn more coal this winter if natural gas stockpiles are not adequately replenished amid record-high gas prices, an expert on the EU energy market told Russian news agency TASS on Thursday. Gas prices continue to be pushed up by the risk of insufficient gas storage ahead of the winter heating season, EU energy expert Simonas Vileikis told TASS. “If inventories are not refilled now and winter turns out cold enough, EU countries may be forced to fire up power plants burning…