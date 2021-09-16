Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Two weeks ago, Iran announced it was planning to boost oil output and exports despite ongoing sanctions by the U.S. As we see continually increased output from Iran since the beginning of 2021, can the country overcome U.S. restrictions to regain its title as a major oil-producing state? At the beginning of September, Iran announced it would be increasing its oil output over the coming months, despite ongoing sanctions from the U.S. restricting the country’s export market. Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji stated "There is strong will…