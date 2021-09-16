Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Oil Exports To Six-Month High

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose to above 6 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, to the highest volume in six months, as the OPEC+ alliance continued to ease their supply cuts. The world’s largest oil exporter saw its crude exports hit 6.327 million bpd in July, up by around 360,000 from June, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday. The July crude export levels were the highest since January this year, when the Kingdom’s exports averaged 6.582 million bpd, according to JODI, which compiles…