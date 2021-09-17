Get Ready For The Energy Price Shock

Natural gas supply concerns continue to feed fears and push futures higher. As of Wednesday, the October Nymex contract was trading up over 17 cents, and Europe is in focus. Natural gas prices in Europe continue to rise, and U.S. prices are rallying around this, as well, responding both to European price jumps and concerns about storage capacity on both sides of the Atlantic. Year-to-date, the key benchmark price in Europe—the Title Transfer Facility (TTF, a Dutch virtual hub)—has shown an increase of 245% and a YOY increase of…