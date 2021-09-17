China’s Gas Consumption Growth Potential “Stunning”

China’s natural gas consumption is growing faster than any other country in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), a Russian gas CEO said on Friday, according to TASS. Gazprom’s CEO Alexey Miller made that statement at the 24th annual general meeting of the International Business Congress. According to Miller, China’s energy market is the most dynamic in terms of growth. “Every year it simply stuns us with the growth rate of consumption and 2021 is no exception.” Miller added that in the first half of this year, China’s natural…