Evergrande $300 billion collapse could have a domino effect

According to AllianceBernstein’s Jenny Zeng, the highly distressed Chinese real estate firms are on the verge of collapsing, with the nation’s highly indebted developer China Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) almost defaulting. Zeng told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” there is the possibility of a “domino effect” following the collapse of Evergrande. Evergrande is on the verge […]