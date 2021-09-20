Evergrande $300 billion collapse could have a domino effect

Invezz

Published

According to AllianceBernstein’s Jenny Zeng, the highly distressed Chinese real estate firms are on the verge of collapsing, with the nation’s highly indebted developer China Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) almost defaulting. Zeng told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” there is the possibility of a “domino effect” following the collapse of Evergrande. Evergrande is on the verge […]

