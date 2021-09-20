European Gas Prices Soar 10% As Russia Refuses To Open The Taps

As the cat-and-mouse game continues over Russian gas to Europe, Russian Gazprom has refused to allow more gas into Europe via Ukraine for October, sending prices soaring another 10 percent Monday. Russia’s move to keep flows to Europe at a minimum means the continent cannot store up ahead of the winter months. According to Bloomberg, European gas storage is only at 72 percent capacity--a point they have been reduced to at this time of year in over a decade. Gazprom has only booked approximately one-third of the Yamal-Europe…