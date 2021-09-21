Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today
Published
After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.Full Article
Published
After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.Full Article
The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.