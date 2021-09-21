Oil Prices Under Pressure From China's Evergrande Crisis

The potential implosion of China's property market and broader economy sent oil prices tumbling at the start of the week. Energy Market Chart of the Week According to Rystad Energy, this year will see the highest-ever number of geothermal wells drilled as the geothermal sector sees waves of renewed interest. Rystad sees the global well capital expenditure on geothermal exceeding $1 billion this year, with the overall number of geothermal wells drilled surpassing 200 in 2021. The pace of geothermal drilling is poised to speed up in the upcoming…