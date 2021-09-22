Two UK Energy Suppliers Cease Trading As Natural Gas Crisis Escalates

Green and Avro have announced they are leaving the energy market and will cease trading. The announcement from Green came just one day after it was reported the firm had lined up insolvency advisers. The supplier said it was “exiting the market due to the government failing to provide any support to smaller energy suppliers,” Sky News reported. The firm supplies around 250,000 customers and employs more than 180 people. Avro Energy, which supplies 580,000 people, also announced it had gone bust on Wednesday afternoon and said energy…