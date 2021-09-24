Tesla CEO Elon Musk is optimistic the chip shortage situation will improve

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is optimistic the chip shortage situation will improve

Invezz

Published

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), stated on Friday that the current semiconductor situation would be resolved by next year. The tech entrepreneur believes the chip scarcity is a “short-term” rather than a “long-term” problem. Several chip fabrication plants are being built Elon Musk said: “There’s a lot of chip fabrication plants […]

Full Article