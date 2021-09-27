Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

Dutch TTF and UK NBP natural gas prices hit all-time settlement highs on Monday—up 11% as the front-month contract is set to soon expire and the European gas crisis worsens. The front-month (October) contract TTFV1 was up by €6.635€ MWh on Monday afternoon, to €76.875, pushed higher in part by the contract rolling off this week. Prices often spike as the contract comes to a close. The UK’s NBP virtual trading hub for natural gas also hit a record-high price, with front-month contracts reaching an all-time high on…