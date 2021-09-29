Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

Enbridge has completed the Line 3 replacement project and set the in-service date for the oil pipeline for October 1, the Canadian pipeline giant said on Wednesday, marking the completion milestone of the project that has been delayed with years and faced many court battles. “This step marks the full replacement of the entire 1,765-kilometre/1,097-mile-long pipeline from Edmonton, AB. to Superior, WI. With new state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe, its completion ensures a safe, reliable supply of North American crude oil to U.S. refineries,…