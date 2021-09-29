A week-long pattern of daily lower highs suggests bulls will be unable to flip $43,000 to support and this could weigh on the fledgling recovery seen across many altcoins.Full Article
Price analysis 9/29: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, UNI
The Cointelegraph0 shares 1 views
