Natural Gas Makes Up Larger Share Of U.S. Oil Producers' Revenues

Thanks to higher natural gas prices, U.S. oil producers are generating a larger share of their revenues from natural gas. The share of natural gas in revenues jumped to 14 percent in the first quarter of 2021—the highest since at least 2018, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. Excluding the integrated majors, a total of 54 listed producers primarily engaged in crude oil production have seen their revenues from natural gas at a double-digit share of total revenues so far this year, as benchmark U.S. natural gas prices jumped…