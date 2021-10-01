The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas market has undergone profound changes in the last year, with prices rising from under $2.00 to over $5.00. Inventories have been drawn down due to demand, weather events, and the export of LNG to Europe and Asia. In the U.S., gas storage is about 30% below year-ago levels, and about the same in European storage caverns. Consumers are just now starting to feel the effects of this change in their monthly energy bills. Most pundits now say that it is up to the winter weather if we are to see curtailments. A cold winter in Europe or…