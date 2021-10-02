World’s Longest Sub-Sea Power Cable Begins Operations

A 450-mile subsea power cable linking the UK and Norway has started commercial operations, allowing the two countries to share renewable energy, National Grid said this morning. Water flowing from mountains to fjords and harnessed by hydropower stations in Norway will power British homes, as the world’s longest “interconnector” hooks up the two countries’ grids. The cable will also allow excess wind power from Britain, when turbines are producing high levels of electricity in windy conditions but demand is low, to be exported…