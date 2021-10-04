UK Set To Target Entirely Green Electricity Generation By 2035

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce this week that the government will target to have all the electricity generation in the country to come from zero-emission sources by 2035, as part of Britain’s pledge to become a net-zero economy by 2050, The Times reported on Sunday. The UK government plans an announcement for massive investment in renewable energy, as well as nuclear energy, in order to reduce its reliance on gas and oil amid a power crunch that has led to skyrocketing gas and power prices and pushed more than…