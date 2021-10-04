Saudi Arabia Showers In Oil Revenues Again

Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues are flowing in at the highest rate in three years, Bloomberg reports, thanks to the strong price recovery since the start of this year. Revenues from oil hit $19 billion in July, according to Bloomberg data, which was a considerable improvement on last year, when revenues—like revenues across oil-producing nations—plunged, hurting their economies. For OPEC’s largest producer, the trough was reached in May-April last year, when oil revenues plunged to around $7 billion. Revenues have risen in tune…