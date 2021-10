Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD), a Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) offshoot, is trending after gaining over 55% in 24 hours and 99.92% over the past 24 hours. This bullish performance has seen the canine-themed token surge from a low of $0.000008213 (£0.0000060) yesterday to $0.00001395 (£0.000010) at the time of writing. Despite these gains, SHIB is still a long […]