Gas Prices In Europe Are Now The Equivalent Of $205 Oil

The benchmark European gas prices continue their rally this week, surging to new record highs on Tuesday to an equivalent of $205 a barrel oil, amid a wider energy commodity rally driven by supply concerns ahead of the winter. The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, soared on Tuesday to above 100 euro per MWh for the first time ever, as gas and coal prices rally in Europe and Asia and as nuclear power generation in France fell due to a strike. The energy crisis continues to worsen, and there is no immediate relief…