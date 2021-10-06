How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

Record-high coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia are threatening to slow down the fastest-growing economies in the region. The global energy crunch, which has energy-importing countries scrambling to secure supply even at record prices, could be a major speedbump on the road to the much-touted energy transition. Asia is the poster child of reliance on coal - the dirtiest fossil fuel still accounts for large shares of power generation and is the driver of industrial economic growth, including in the world’s second-largest…