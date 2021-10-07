GBP/USD forecast: here’s why the sterling is rising

GBP/USD forecast: here’s why the sterling is rising

The GBP/USD pair tilted higher as investors reflected on the rising hopes that the Bank of England (BOE) will start tightening sooner than expected. The pair rose to a high of 1.3635, which was about 1.65% above the lowest level this week. BOE to hike rates? The Bank of England held its most recent meeting […]

