Overlooked Oil And Gas Stocks Are Making Hedge Funds Major Money

As institutional investors shun oil and gas stocks because of the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) trend and pressure to align portfolios to a pathway to net-zero, hedge funds are reaping the benefits of soaring commodity and energy share prices, the Financial Times reports. Investors are under pressure from clients to follow stricter ESG criteria in investing, while banks are also pressured to show ESG responsibility and cut or eliminate exposure to the oil and gas sector. At the same time, the hedge funds are scooping up…