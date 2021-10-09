China Eyes Kazakh Coal As Energy Demand Soars

China is the world’s biggest coal consumer. Neighboring Kazakhstan sits on some of the world’s biggest coal reserves. Yet they have never done much business trading the stuff, largely because it is expensive to move by rail. That may be about to change. Rolling blackouts caused by a coal shortage are threatening China’s economy. Gummed-up supply chains, the post-COVID consumption boom, and emissions-reduction targets are all to blame. But Beijing also miscalculated last year, imposing an informal ban on products from Australia,…