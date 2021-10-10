The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday after the U.S. released the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed that the country added only 194K jobs in September. The job report missed economists’ estimate of 500K in September and raised questions about the pace of the economic recovery. Despite this, Wall Street’s […]Full Article
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the disappointing U.S. job report
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How major US stock indexes fared Friday
U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare..
SeattlePI.com
Wall Street opens flat as September jobs report disappoints
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised..
SeattlePI.com