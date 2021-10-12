Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano had his Youtube channel deleted and restored

Popular Bitcoin influencer Anthony Pompliano announced that his YouTube account was deleted by the video streaming giant. “We just had @100trillionUSD on YouTube to discuss bitcoin and our channel was deleted,” Pompliano stated. However, the platform has confirmed that the account has been reinstated. Youtube says the channel is violating its policy YouTube stated that the account […]Full Article
