EU’s Green Bond Debut Comes Out Swinging

The European Union’s green bond debut was a great hit, drawing record demand, according to Bloomberg. The EU received orders worth 135 billion euros on Tuesday, ultimately selling $13.9 billion in securities that will mature in 2037. It outshone the U.K.’s green bond debut from September. The green bond was just the first batch of 250-billion-euros in green bond sales set to take place in the next couple of years. But the next batch may not go on sale until sometime next year. Green bonds are poised to play an increasingly important…