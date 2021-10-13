Will The U.S. Be Spared From The Global Energy Crisis?

U.S. natural gas prices hit a 13-year high last week as the energy crunch in Europe and Asia pushed the prices in these two regions to the highest on record. And depending on winter weather, U.S. natural gas prices do have more room to rise. But they are unlikely to follow the skyrocketing rallies of the European and UK gas prices and the price of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia, analysts say. Although the regional natural gas markets are now interconnected more than ever thanks to the LNG trade, U.S. gas prices will…