Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) surged last week, currently ranking 17th by market cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spurred the altcoin with an unrelated tweet. SHIB may have seen unprecedented gains, but at least one analyst has warned against overly high hopes. Yesterday, there was a dramatic slump in SHIB’s value. According to CoinMarketCap, it was changing hands for […]Full Article
Shiba Inu price prediction: Will SHIB reach $1? Not according to experts
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shiba Inu price prediction as SHIB enters distribution phase
The Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) coin price strong rally has stalled as it enters its distribution phase. The coin is trading at $0.000028,..
Invezz
Shiba Inu price prediction after SHIB trends on Twitter
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was initially built as one of the many meme-coins inspired by Dogecoin; however, over time truly became..
Invezz