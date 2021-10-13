Litecoin (LTC/USD), the 15th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has toppled Ethereum (ETH/USD) regarding the number of active addresses. Santiment, a leading analytics firm, disclosed this news through a tweet earlier today, noting that this is the third time LTC has flipped ETH address activity in 2021. Santiment further disclosed that approximately 600,000 people are using […]Full Article
Litecoin exceeds Ethereum’s address activity for the third time in 2021
Invezz0 shares 2 views