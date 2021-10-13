Putin: OPEC+ Cooperation Could Expand To Other Areas

The success of OPEC+ in stabilizing the oil market after last year's price crash shows that the group has all the chances to expand cooperation and include areas such as new technologies and emissions reduction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday. OPEC+, in which Russia leads the group of the non-OPEC producers, played a key role in stabilizing the market during the pandemic, Putin said. Russia is a responsible member of the OPEC+ alliance, the Russian president said, adding that Moscow assumes that…