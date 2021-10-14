Presidential Candidate Promises To Dismantle France’s Wind Industry

Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who reached the run-off vote against Emmanuel Macron in 2017, is running for president of France again and said she would stop all wind power construction and dismantle wind turbines in the country if elected in the April 2022 election. “I will stop construction of new wind farms and will launch a campaign to dismantle them,” Le Pen told RTL France in an interview on Thursday. Asked about her stance on renewable energy, Le Pen said that wind and solar power are not renewable energy sources; they…