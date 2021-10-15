Libya's Election Is All About Oil Money

Libya’s election problem is still all about oil money. The fear among those who could lose power in Libya as a result of elections planned for December 24th is now palpable. None of the major power brokers on either side are willing to loosen their grip on power in this oil-rich country. The entire premise of the pre-election jockeying is this: The new government will make significant concessions to the east if all the power brokers of the east (including General Haftar) buy into the new unity government in the west. But that…