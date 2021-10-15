When Should You Take Profits On Energy Stocks?

The last year or so has been a very satisfying time for me in investing terms. As you may know if you have been reading my scribblings here for a few years, I have been saying for some time that energy would recover, and it has done so spectacularly over the last twelve months. The sector ETF, XLE, has roughly doubled in that time, but some of my portfolio favorites have done even better than that. Stocks like FANG, up around 300%, EOG, up “only” 200%, and RIG, which has gained around 400%, have had great years. You may think, given…