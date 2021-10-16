The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

Forty global cement and concrete manufacturers have pledged a new 25 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) is aiming to accelerate the long-term shift to greener concrete, as part of the industry’s wider plans to achieve net-zero in concrete manufacturing by 2050 Concrete is the world’s most used human-made material. Approximately 14 billion cubic metres cubed are produced every year for use in key constructions such as roads, bridges, tunnels, home-building, hydropower installations,…