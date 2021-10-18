Where to buy SHIBA INU (SHIB) coin: it is rallying after Elon Musk’s tweet

Where to buy SHIBA INU (SHIB) coin: it is rallying after Elon Musk’s tweet

Invezz

Published

SHIBA INU (SHIB) popularity and price has been on the rise since it was launched attracting investors especially those who missed out on the pump of the first dog-themed meme coin – the Dogecoin (DOGE). SHIB is currently very affordable and investors are anticipating that its price shall move to the heights of DOGE and […]

Full Article