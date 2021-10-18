SHIBA INU (SHIB) popularity and price has been on the rise since it was launched attracting investors especially those who missed out on the pump of the first dog-themed meme coin – the Dogecoin (DOGE). SHIB is currently very affordable and investors are anticipating that its price shall move to the heights of DOGE and […]Full Article
Where to buy SHIBA INU (SHIB) coin: it is rallying after Elon Musk’s tweet
