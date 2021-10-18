Saudi Arabia Looks To Attract Tourists With ‘Epic’ Offshore Rig Thrills  

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), unveiled this weekend its latest project to attract tourists to the country by offering “epic adventures” in a park, THE RIG, inspired by offshore oil platforms. The new tourism project, to be located in the Arabian Gulf, is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost its international appeal and tourism offering, as well as to diversify its economy away from oil under the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, according to PIF. THE RIG will span a combined total area…