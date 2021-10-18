China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world’s second-largest economy in the third quarter and threaten to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. Last week, coal futures in China closed at a record high after sixty coal mines in the country’s top coal-producing region were forced to shut amid heavy rain, flooding, and landslides, worsening the energy supply crisis. Later in the week, colder than normal weather in parts of China sent coal prices surging to new highs, while electricity…