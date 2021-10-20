Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

As oil prices hit multi-year highs, some speculative traders are betting on the options market that oil could exceed $100 a barrel by the end of this year and even reach a record $200 per barrel by the end of 2022. Call options give traders the right—but not the obligation—to buy assets at a certain price, the so-called strike price, by a certain date. The amounts of call options at triple-digit strikes have soared in recent weeks, suggesting that more speculative traders are attracted by potential quick profits…