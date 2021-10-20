The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), saw a major surge on Tuesday following the debut of the first Bitcoin ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a race to get above its previous all-time high of $64,863.10 and yesterday’s boost by the debut of the Bitcoin ETF […]Full Article
Bitcoin tests $64,434 after the successful debut of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)
