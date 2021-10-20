Is The U.S. National Power Grid Ready For Electric Vehicles?

While electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future, the question of whether or not our power grid is also ready for the "future" has started to surface. Especially in places like New York. Power outages and appeals from utilities for customers to cut back on usage have been commonplace - not just in California, but also in places like New York, Texas and Louisiana. And while the nation stays focused on "the future" of vehicle travel, another bottleneck arises in power generation, a new Washington Post article points out. The…