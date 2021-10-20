Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, but today, it's seeing a major disruption. With everything from work meetings to family gatherings going digital since 2020, this mammoth $12 trillion industry is joining the new tech renaissance to deliver a much-needed overhaul. That’s why trillion-dollar Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple are all trying to make a move into healthcare. Now, the way people make decisions about their health is beginning to look drastically different from how it did 24 months…