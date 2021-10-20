Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

OilPrice.com

Published

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, but today, it's seeing a major disruption. With everything from work meetings to family gatherings going digital since 2020, this mammoth $12 trillion industry is joining the new tech renaissance to deliver a much-needed overhaul. That’s why trillion-dollar Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple are all trying to make a move into healthcare. Now, the way people make decisions about their health is beginning to look drastically different from how it did 24 months…

Full Article