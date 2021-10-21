Ethereum follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps; Sets a new ATH above $4,365

Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, has set a new all-time high (ATH) amid the renewed crypto market rally. Triggered by the listing of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the rally saw Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the leading crypto by capitalization, breach its previous ATH yesterday to peak at $66,930.39 (£48,475.34). As is the norm with […]

