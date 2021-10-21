Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, has set a new all-time high (ATH) amid the renewed crypto market rally. Triggered by the listing of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the rally saw Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the leading crypto by capitalization, breach its previous ATH yesterday to peak at $66,930.39 (£48,475.34). As is the norm with […]Full Article
Ethereum follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps; Sets a new ATH above $4,365
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Market highlights: Bitcoin breaks record high, Ford jumps on Credit Suisse upgrade, Pinterest shares up 12%
After the first Bitcoin (BTC/USD) futures ETF launched, Bitcoin set a new record high, passing the mark of $66,900. Its previous..
Invezz
Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to eventual Bitcoin ETF approval
ETH price is lagging behind BTC's recent gains, but data signals that traders are confident in the altcoin breaking through $4,000..
The Cointelegraph