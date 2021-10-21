The Days Of Cheap Solar Are Fading Fast

The cost of going green is about to become more expensive as polysilicon prices are erupting and will likely remain elevated due to factory shutdowns in China. Polysilicon is a superrefined form of silicon used in solar panels for its semiconductor-like material properties. Spot prices for polysilicon bottomed at $6.30/kg in mid-2020 and have jumped 600% to $36.09/kg as of last week, according to BloombergNEF. China is a top producer of polysilicon. The latest factory shutdowns of energy-intensive factories, such as ones that refine…